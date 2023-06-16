Omaha Police Department launches use-of-force investigation after arrest

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department said Friday that it has launched an internal investigation into the use of force following an arrest made earlier in the week.

Just after 7 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the area of 25th and Ellison avenues after getting reports of a man yelling at vehicles and walking in the roadway.

According to the OPD reports, officers saw the man, later identified as Cedrick Fisher, walking in an agitated state, walked toward him, and ordered him to stop walking away, yelling “Police! Stop!” numerous times.

Fisher kept walking. Officers tried to grab him by the arm, but he yanked loose, the reports state.

According to police reports, he was told he needed to comply or he would be tased. He was tased once, fell to the ground, and while officers attempted to get him into custody, he “turtled his arms” under his body, grabbed an officer by a pant leg in an attempt to get up.

The officer then “delivered one empty hand strike” to his right side which was ineffective. The officer then delivered two knee strikes to the right side of him which was effective and the man let loose of the pant leg. Fisher continued to struggle against officers who were working to put his hands behind his back into handcuffs.

When they were finally able to detain him, he said “God isn’t real.” Officers asked whether he was on a narcotic — specifically PCP — and he reportedly said, “I smoke everything.”

Omaha Police released the following statement Friday about the arrest:

“Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer is aware of the circulating social media video related to an arrest made on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Chief Schmaderer has authorized an internal investigation into the incident. The incident was captured by multiple officers’ body worn cameras. Officers are required to thoroughly and accurately document use of force incidents. All use of force incidents are then reviewed by the department’s Safety Review Board for any policy violations or any other inappropriate conduct. If violations are found, the officers are subject to coaching, additional training, and/or discipline.”

Fisher was taken to the emergency room at CHI Health-Creighton University, where he was medically cleared.

He was booked for resisting arrest, obstructing an officer, obstructing traffic, and disorderly conduct. Police records indicate Fisher had a prior resisting arrest conviction, in January 2022.

He was appointed a public defender and released on his own recognizance.

Fisher’s first court appearance was Friday; his preliminary hearing has been set for July 21.

Managing Editor Kevin Westhues, Digital Director Gina Dvorak, and Digital Producer Zane Culjat contributed to this report.

