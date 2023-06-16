Scattered strong storms with cooler temperatures Friday; Improving conditions during Father’s Day weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Friday will consist of scattered to widespread strong thunderstorms and cooler temperatures, with overall improving conditions during the Father’s Day weekend.

A slow moving cold front continues to push through the area, and an area of high pressure towards the north and west. This setup will give us the lift and energy to give the area some showers and thunderstorms. Some of these storms have the capability of bringing damaging winds, hail and locally heavy rainfall, with 1 to 2 inches with locally higher totals. The main timing of the storms will be between 2 p.m. CDT Friday until 6 a.m. CDT Saturday. With the cold front pushing through ,the northeasterly flow from the high pressure and storms will cause temperatures to be below normal for this time of year. Highs will only climb up into the 60s and 70s with wind speeds around 5 to 15 mph, making it feel cooler around here. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the 40s and 50s with thunderstorms still around the area.

Intense storms is a possibility during the day Friday across the area (Andre Brooks)

During our Father’s Day weekend, the storms will continue into the morning and early afternoon hours on Saturday with highs climbing up into the 70s with a northeasterly flow still around the area. As our area of high pressure continues to march towards the east, Father’s Day will see a great improvement, including plentiful sunshine and warmer temperatures, with highs climbing into the low to mid 90s. These conditions will last into Monday and Tuesday.

Overall improving conditions are in store for Father's Day weekend (Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.