2023 NEBRASKAland Days: The legendary Frontier Revue returns Sunday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The NEBRASKAland Days Frontier Revue returns this year. The inaugural 2023 performance is scheduled for this coming Sunday. Admission to the show is free, NEBRASKAland Days Executive Director David Fudge stresses that is by design as the organization treats the Frontier Revue like a bit of a museum piece.

“But we treat it like something that we curate as you would in a museum,” said Fudge. “Something that we want to keep alive and breathe life into every year as part of the festival. We weren’t able to do it last year but we have it back this year there are four performances of the Frontier Revue.”

Additional NEBRASKAland Days tickets and information can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.