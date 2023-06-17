47th annual NEBRASKAland Days Road Run held at Wild West Arena

Runners leave the starting line at the NEBRASKAland Days Road Run on Saturday morning.
Runners leave the starting line at the NEBRASKAland Days Road Run on Saturday morning.(KNOP/Jon Allen)
By Jon Allen
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The 47th annual NEBRASKAland Days Road Run was held at the Wild West Arena on Saturday morning.

Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska, and Miss Rodeo America were in attendance to help send the runners off on the 5K and 10K run.

The event follows a path around the arena and the surrounding areas following pathways in the Scouts Rest Ranch recreational area, and ending on the arena floor.

The Junior Road Run also ran on Saturday along the NEBRASKAland Days parade route.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: NEBRASKAland Days on Parade in 2022
NEBRASKAland DAYS on Parade
David Saxton
Inmate serving a sentence for Lincoln County murder has died
Big Boy No. 4014
History from the cab of Big Boy No. 4014
Terrytown
Scottsbluff Police Department investigating deceased man in Terrytown
Johnsonville, LLC is recalling approximately over 40,000 pounds of ready-to-eat pork sausage...
Johnsonville pork sausage links recalled, may contain black plastic fibers

Latest News

Lunch with the Wild Bunch
Infant child okay, after being left inside hot vehicle at Beatrice restaurant
Terrytown
Scottsbluff Police Department investigating deceased man in Terrytown
Omaha, Winnebago Tribes receive Middle Mile grants expanding internet access