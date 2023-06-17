47th annual NEBRASKAland Days Road Run held at Wild West Arena

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The 47th annual NEBRASKAland Days Road Run was held at the Wild West Arena on Saturday morning.

Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska, and Miss Rodeo America were in attendance to help send the runners off on the 5K and 10K run.

The event follows a path around the arena and the surrounding areas following pathways in the Scouts Rest Ranch recreational area, and ending on the arena floor.

The Junior Road Run also ran on Saturday along the NEBRASKAland Days parade route.

