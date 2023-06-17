Antique car show and parade held in Memorial Park

By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:17 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - People by the thousands and cars by the hundreds flooded into Memorial Park in North Platte on Friday, for the annual Antique Car Show & Parade as part of NEBRASKAland Days.

Cars of all conditions and ages were featured in the show and parade.

Mark Schanou entered the vintage car game more than 10 years ago when he fixed up a 1927 Ford Roadster and has been showing it ever since.

“It’s got parts from a lot of different cars, (19)40 Ford, (19)39 mercury, a Camaro engine,” Schanou said.

He enjoys the social aspect of car shows as well as introducing the next generation to vintage cars.

“Me and my wife enjoy doing this, meeting new car people. Car people are good people, and we like to inspire young people to do it and take an interest in it and save some history and go old school. I’m old school and that’s what this car is about,” Schanou said.

The vintage car scene did have some younger influence on Friday. An auto body class from Mid-Plains Community College presented their Pontiac Le Mans, built nearly from scratch.

This is the first stop of a summer tour for the car, that includes other cars shows across the state and even a stop at the Nebraska State Fair.

The car will be auctioned off at the Col. Cody Cruise Show & Shine in September in North Platte.

