Athlete of the Week: Ryan Kelly

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -This week’s athlete of the week is North Platte Plainsmen catcher and first baseman Ryan Kelly.

Kelly just finished his freshman season at Kaskaskia College before joining the Plainsmen for the summer. He tells news 2 that moving here was his first time in Nebraska and that he was nervous when he arrived, but now that he has settled into town he is excited to start growing as a player.

”With the Plainsmen I want to develop a lot more this summer, I want to be able to obviously catch better for my pitchers on the defensive side, and then on the offensive side I want to get a lot of at bats, just improving and be able to hit anything that I see and when I step into the box I want to know that I have a good chance of getting a hit every at bat.”

Kelly is hitting .563 with the Plainsmen so far this season, with one home run and five RBI’s, he and the team earned win number one on the season over in Colorado on Monday.

