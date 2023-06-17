Buffalo Bill Rodeo night three results

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The third night of performances for the Buffalo Bill Rodeo took place on Friday evening at the Wild West Arena.

Results from the third performance as of 10:00 p.m. central time:

Bareback riding

1. Spencer Denaeyer, Seneca, Neb. 76.5 points;

No other qualified rides

Steer wrestling

1. Tyler Scheevel, Lester Prairie, Minn. 4.7 seconds;

2. Cyler Dowling, Newell, S.D. 4.9;

3. Trisyn Kalawaia, Hilo, Hawaii 6.2;

4. Reed Kraeger, Waco, Neb. 6.5

Tie-down roping

1. Cash Fuesz, Eureka, Kan. 7.8 seconds;

2. Austin Hurlburt, Norfolk, Neb. 9.6;

3. Hayden Ford, Whitehouse, Texas 12.1;

4. Grant Turek, St. Paul, Neb. 12.5.

Saddle bronc riding

1. Lefty Holman, Visalia, Calif. 85 points on 35 Flying Solo;

2. Garrett Uptain, Craig, Colo. 74.5;

No other qualified rides.

Breakaway roping

1. Chenoa Vandestouwe, Weatherford, Okla. 2.9 seconds;

2. Rickie Engesser, Spearfish, S.D. 3.9;

3. Cassidy Weber, Weatherford, Texas 5.7;

4. Laramie Bain, Overbrook, Okla. 6.2.

Team roping

1. Jake Orman, Prairie, Miss./Corey Hendrick, Bedias, Texas 5.3 seconds;

2. Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn./Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo. 11.4;

3. Blair Lammers, Hartford, S.D./Clayton Symons, Mitchelle, Neb. 12.5;

No other qualified runs.

