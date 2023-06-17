Buffalo Bill Rodeo night three results
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The third night of performances for the Buffalo Bill Rodeo took place on Friday evening at the Wild West Arena.
Results from the third performance as of 10:00 p.m. central time:
Bareback riding
1. Spencer Denaeyer, Seneca, Neb. 76.5 points;
No other qualified rides
Steer wrestling
1. Tyler Scheevel, Lester Prairie, Minn. 4.7 seconds;
2. Cyler Dowling, Newell, S.D. 4.9;
3. Trisyn Kalawaia, Hilo, Hawaii 6.2;
4. Reed Kraeger, Waco, Neb. 6.5
Tie-down roping
1. Cash Fuesz, Eureka, Kan. 7.8 seconds;
2. Austin Hurlburt, Norfolk, Neb. 9.6;
3. Hayden Ford, Whitehouse, Texas 12.1;
4. Grant Turek, St. Paul, Neb. 12.5.
Saddle bronc riding
1. Lefty Holman, Visalia, Calif. 85 points on 35 Flying Solo;
2. Garrett Uptain, Craig, Colo. 74.5;
No other qualified rides.
Breakaway roping
1. Chenoa Vandestouwe, Weatherford, Okla. 2.9 seconds;
2. Rickie Engesser, Spearfish, S.D. 3.9;
3. Cassidy Weber, Weatherford, Texas 5.7;
4. Laramie Bain, Overbrook, Okla. 6.2.
Team roping
1. Jake Orman, Prairie, Miss./Corey Hendrick, Bedias, Texas 5.3 seconds;
2. Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn./Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo. 11.4;
3. Blair Lammers, Hartford, S.D./Clayton Symons, Mitchelle, Neb. 12.5;
No other qualified runs.
