HOPE-Esperanza hosts pre-parade picnic

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The non-profit organization HOPE-Esperanza hosted a picnic for the community before NEBRASKAland DAYS on Parade on Saturday.

The hot dog feed was sponsored by First Interstate Bank. The meal was a free-will donation. The money raised was donated to HOPE-Esperanza.

Aside from the meal, there were kids activities for children of all ages to enjoy.

