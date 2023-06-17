HOPE-Esperanza hosts pre-parade picnic
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The non-profit organization HOPE-Esperanza hosted a picnic for the community before NEBRASKAland DAYS on Parade on Saturday.
The hot dog feed was sponsored by First Interstate Bank. The meal was a free-will donation. The money raised was donated to HOPE-Esperanza.
Aside from the meal, there were kids activities for children of all ages to enjoy.
Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.