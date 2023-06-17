Hot Air Balloon Festival gets underway in Cozad this weekend

In this #Newsmakers segment, the 1st Annual Hot Air Balloon Festival makes its debut in Cozad this weekend!!
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The first annual Hot Air Balloon Festival will be held in Cozad this weekend.

Platte Valley Tailwinds is organizing the three-day event, with the festivities getting underway Friday at 5:30 p.m. at the Cozad Municipal Airport. There will be a sit-down steak dinner, and live music from the ‘50s, ‘60s, and 70′s era, a cruise night, cruise night and cookout for car show participants, and a balloon glow at dusk.

The cost for the sit-down steak dinner is $25 per person. The cost for the hamburger and hotdog cookout for cruise night is yet to be determined.

The festivities continue Saturday at 10 a.m. with the Great American Kite Display, car show, airplane fly-in, beer and wine vendors, craft & retail vendors, exhibitors, food vendors, and live music, balloon glow at dusk and activities for kids of all ages.

General admission for Saturday is $8. The festivities end at 11 p.m. on Saturday.

The festivities conclude on Sunday with with a balloon flight and Father’s Day champagne brunch.

The three-day Hot Air Balloon Festival gets underway in Cozad Friday.
The three-day Hot Air Balloon Festival gets underway in Cozad Friday.(TinaMaria Fernandez)

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hy-Vee opened its largest store yet on Tuesday.
Hy-Vee opens its largest store yet
Johnsonville, LLC is recalling approximately over 40,000 pounds of ready-to-eat pork sausage...
Johnsonville pork sausage links recalled, may contain black plastic fibers
David Saxton
Inmate serving a sentence for Lincoln County murder has died
One person killed in crash near Merna
Maci Cox of North Platte was crowned Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska 2024 Wednesday.
North Platte teen crowned Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska 2024

Latest News

Fort Cody Summer Music Series begins
2023 NEBRASKAland Days: The legendary Frontier Revue returns Sunday
2023 NEBRASKAland Days: The legendary Frontier Revue returns Sunday
KNOP Parade 6-16-2023
More rain, cooler to finish week and start weekend