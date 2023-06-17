Mrs. Nebraska Alissa Harrington makes appearance at NEBRASKAland Days parade

Mrs. Nebraska Alissa Harrington makes appearance in the NEBRASKAland Days parade.
Mrs. Nebraska Alissa Harrington makes appearance in the NEBRASKAland Days parade.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The NEBRASKAland Days parade took center stage Saturday in downtown North Platte.

Thousands of spectators lined the streets from East Fourth Street to South Dewey to see more than 100 entries at this year’s parade.

Joining in on the parade is our sister station KSNB morning anchor Alissa Harrington. Harrington was crowned Mrs. Nebraska in April and is extremely excited to be part of the NEBRASKAland days festivities.

“Mrs. Nebraska kind of says right in the title, you’re a Mrs. so that means that you got a husband, and many times many of us women have children as well, and so the difference is kind of family, family first, interacting with our family and getting them involved with what we are doing in the community,” Harrington said. “Showing women that you can have kids, and a husband, and a career or be maybe a stay at home mom taking care of your family that way, but also getting out in the community and helping out and doing fun things like the parade today.”

Harrington will spend her year focusing on her “Readers Today, Leaders Tomorrow” initiative. She will compete in the Mrs. America competition in August.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: NEBRASKAland Days on Parade in 2022
Spectators gather to watch 2023 NEBRASKAland DAYS on Parade
David Saxton
Inmate serving a sentence for Lincoln County murder has died
Big Boy No. 4014
History from the cab of Big Boy No. 4014
Terrytown
Scottsbluff Police Department investigating deceased man in Terrytown
Johnsonville, LLC is recalling approximately over 40,000 pounds of ready-to-eat pork sausage...
Johnsonville pork sausage links recalled, may contain black plastic fibers

Latest News

HOPE-Esperanza hosted a hot dog feed before the parade Saturday.
HOPE-Esperanza hosts pre-parade picnic
Lunch with the Wild Bunch
NEBRASKAland DAYS on Parade 2023
Runners leave the starting line at the NEBRASKAland Days Road Run on Saturday morning.
47th annual NEBRASKAland Days Road Run held at Wild West Arena