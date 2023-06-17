Mrs. Nebraska Alissa Harrington makes appearance at NEBRASKAland Days parade

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The NEBRASKAland Days parade took center stage Saturday in downtown North Platte.

Thousands of spectators lined the streets from East Fourth Street to South Dewey to see more than 100 entries at this year’s parade.

Joining in on the parade is our sister station KSNB morning anchor Alissa Harrington. Harrington was crowned Mrs. Nebraska in April and is extremely excited to be part of the NEBRASKAland days festivities.

“Mrs. Nebraska kind of says right in the title, you’re a Mrs. so that means that you got a husband, and many times many of us women have children as well, and so the difference is kind of family, family first, interacting with our family and getting them involved with what we are doing in the community,” Harrington said. “Showing women that you can have kids, and a husband, and a career or be maybe a stay at home mom taking care of your family that way, but also getting out in the community and helping out and doing fun things like the parade today.”

Harrington will spend her year focusing on her “Readers Today, Leaders Tomorrow” initiative. She will compete in the Mrs. America competition in August.

