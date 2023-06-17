Scottsbluff Police Department investigating deceased man in Terrytown

Terrytown
Terrytown(Terrytown)
By Angel Alvarez
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Deceased male in Terrytown, (Sent by Scottsbluff Capt. Brian Wasson).

The Scottsbluff Police Department was dispatched to Michael Street in Terrytown at approximately 1:55 a.m. this morning, June 17th, 2023. The report indicated that a male was found lying on a sidewalk and appeared to be deceased.

The investigation has revealed the identity of the male, however, next of kin has not yet been contacted. Due to this, the name of the deceased is not being released.

An investigation occurred at the scene until approximately 5:00 a.m. A vehicle associated with the deceased was taken from the scene. This investigation is ongoing and further information will be released when appropriate.

Anyone that may have been near Country Club Road and/or Michael Street in the late hours of June 16th or the early morning hours of June 17th, that may have observed anything suspicious, is encouraged to contact the Scottsbluff Police Department at (308)632-7176 or Scotts Bluff County Crime Stoppers at (308)632-STOP (7867).

