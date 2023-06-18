Annual Frontier Revue play returns to the Fox Theatre’s Stage

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Frontier Revue played Sunday at the Fox Theatre in North Platte.

Today’s play was especially special because it was the 54th year of Dr. James Thayer’s music and lyrics coming to life.

The cast is composed entirely of participants from the North Platte and Western Nebraska areas. They started practicing in May immediately after the school season ended.

The Director of the play, Jennifer Winder, said the production is based off of the late Dr. Thayer’s writings when he was a practicing doctor in Sidney, Nebraska. “To watch my cast come to life because the audience was there was quite the deal,” said Winder. “There was a great comic reaction from the crowd and a good interaction all around.”

The Frontier Revue is scheduled to play Monday through Wednesday at the Fox Theatre at 7:30 p.m.

The NEBRASKAlandDays organization stresses to keep the cost of admission free in order to preserve the historic background of the musical.

