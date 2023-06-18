Champions crowned from 2023 Buffalo Bill Rodeo
Winners announced in all rodeo competitions
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - All four nights of the Buffalo Bill Rodeo in North Platte are complete and results from all eight competitions have been finalized.
Competitors from as far west as California to as far east as Florida participated in the annual rodeo.
2023 Buffalo Bill Rodeo results
Bareback Riding
1. Tanner Aus - 81 Points
2. Andy Gingerich - 79 Points
3. Spencer DeNaeyer - 76.5 Points
Steer Wrestling
1. Tyler Waguespack - 9.0 Seconds
2T. Cyler Dowling - 10.1 Seconds
2T. Travis Munro - 10.1 Seconds
Tie-Down Roping
1. Shad Mayfield - 15.4 Seconds
2. Riley Webb - 16.7 Seconds
3. Taylor Santos - 17.2 Seconds
Saddle Bronc Riding
1. Jacob Benham - 87 Points
2. Lefty Holman - 86 Points
3. Wade Sundell - 85.5 Points
Breakaway Roping
1. Jessica McMaster - 2.7 Seconds
2. Chenoa Vandestouwe - 2.9 Seconds
3. Tanegai Zilverberg - 3.0 Seconds
Team Roping
1. Clay Holz/Matt Zancanella - 5.1 Seconds
2. JC Yeahquo/LJ Yeahquo - 5.2 Seconds
3. Jake Orman/Corey Hendrick - 5.3 Seconds
Barrel Racing
1. Summer Kosel - 17.47 Seconds
2T. Wnda Johnson - 17.56 Seconds
2T. Dee Ratliff - 17.56 Seconds
Bull Riding
1. Clayton Applehans - 84 Points
2. Jeff Bertus - 72 Points
3. No other qualified rides
