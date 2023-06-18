Champions crowned from 2023 Buffalo Bill Rodeo

Winners announced in all rodeo competitions
Champions crowned in all eight events of 2023 Buffalo Bill Rodeo
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - All four nights of the Buffalo Bill Rodeo in North Platte are complete and results from all eight competitions have been finalized.

Competitors from as far west as California to as far east as Florida participated in the annual rodeo.

2023 Buffalo Bill Rodeo results

Bareback Riding

1. Tanner Aus - 81 Points

2. Andy Gingerich - 79 Points

3. Spencer DeNaeyer - 76.5 Points

Steer Wrestling

1. Tyler Waguespack - 9.0 Seconds

2T. Cyler Dowling - 10.1 Seconds

2T. Travis Munro - 10.1 Seconds

Tie-Down Roping

1. Shad Mayfield - 15.4 Seconds

2. Riley Webb - 16.7 Seconds

3. Taylor Santos - 17.2 Seconds

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. Jacob Benham - 87 Points

2. Lefty Holman - 86 Points

3. Wade Sundell - 85.5 Points

Breakaway Roping

1. Jessica McMaster - 2.7 Seconds

2. Chenoa Vandestouwe - 2.9 Seconds

3. Tanegai Zilverberg - 3.0 Seconds

Team Roping

1. Clay Holz/Matt Zancanella - 5.1 Seconds

2. JC Yeahquo/LJ Yeahquo - 5.2 Seconds

3. Jake Orman/Corey Hendrick - 5.3 Seconds

Barrel Racing

1. Summer Kosel - 17.47 Seconds

2T. Wnda Johnson - 17.56 Seconds

2T. Dee Ratliff - 17.56 Seconds

Bull Riding

1. Clayton Applehans - 84 Points

2. Jeff Bertus - 72 Points

3. No other qualified rides

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: NEBRASKAland Days on Parade in 2022
Spectators gather to watch 2023 NEBRASKAland DAYS on Parade
David Saxton
Inmate serving a sentence for Lincoln County murder has died
Terrytown
Scottsbluff Police Department investigating deceased man in Terrytown
Big Boy No. 4014
History from the cab of Big Boy No. 4014
Johnsonville, LLC is recalling approximately over 40,000 pounds of ready-to-eat pork sausage...
Johnsonville pork sausage links recalled, may contain black plastic fibers

Latest News

NEBRASKAland Days Pork Breakfast
NEBRASKAland Days Pork Breakfast
Runners leave the starting line at the NEBRASKAland Days Road Run on Saturday morning.
47th annual NEBRASKAland Days Road Run held at Wild West Arena
Terrytown
Scottsbluff Police Department investigating deceased man in Terrytown
KNOP 7 Day
Warming start to the week before cooling temperatures and storms later in the week