Champions crowned from 2023 Buffalo Bill Rodeo

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - All four nights of the Buffalo Bill Rodeo in North Platte are complete and results from all eight competitions have been finalized.

Competitors from as far west as California to as far east as Florida participated in the annual rodeo.

2023 Buffalo Bill Rodeo results

Bareback Riding

1. Tanner Aus - 81 Points

2. Andy Gingerich - 79 Points

3. Spencer DeNaeyer - 76.5 Points

Steer Wrestling

1. Tyler Waguespack - 9.0 Seconds

2T. Cyler Dowling - 10.1 Seconds

2T. Travis Munro - 10.1 Seconds

Tie-Down Roping

1. Shad Mayfield - 15.4 Seconds

2. Riley Webb - 16.7 Seconds

3. Taylor Santos - 17.2 Seconds

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. Jacob Benham - 87 Points

2. Lefty Holman - 86 Points

3. Wade Sundell - 85.5 Points

Breakaway Roping

1. Jessica McMaster - 2.7 Seconds

2. Chenoa Vandestouwe - 2.9 Seconds

3. Tanegai Zilverberg - 3.0 Seconds

Team Roping

1. Clay Holz/Matt Zancanella - 5.1 Seconds

2. JC Yeahquo/LJ Yeahquo - 5.2 Seconds

3. Jake Orman/Corey Hendrick - 5.3 Seconds

Barrel Racing

1. Summer Kosel - 17.47 Seconds

2T. Wnda Johnson - 17.56 Seconds

2T. Dee Ratliff - 17.56 Seconds

Bull Riding

1. Clayton Applehans - 84 Points

2. Jeff Bertus - 72 Points

3. No other qualified rides

