NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Bright and early on Saturday Morning the NEBRASKAland Days Pork Breakfast kicked off at the First United Methodist Church in North Platte.

The event was started a few years ago as a way to encourage fellowship and raise money for the church, as well as for NEBRASKAland Days.

The organizers said they loved the event because it allows them to meet others and share food with them.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.