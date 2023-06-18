NEBRASKAland Days Pork Breakfast

News 2 at Ten Saturday
By Ian Mason
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Bright and early on Saturday Morning the NEBRASKAland Days Pork Breakfast kicked off at the First United Methodist Church in North Platte.

The event was started a few years ago as a way to encourage fellowship and raise money for the church, as well as for NEBRASKAland Days.

The organizers said they loved the event because it allows them to meet others and share food with them.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: NEBRASKAland Days on Parade in 2022
Spectators gather to watch 2023 NEBRASKAland DAYS on Parade
David Saxton
Inmate serving a sentence for Lincoln County murder has died
Terrytown
Scottsbluff Police Department investigating deceased man in Terrytown
Big Boy No. 4014
History from the cab of Big Boy No. 4014
Johnsonville, LLC is recalling approximately over 40,000 pounds of ready-to-eat pork sausage...
Johnsonville pork sausage links recalled, may contain black plastic fibers

Latest News

Saddle Brock rider at day four of the 2023 Buffalo Bill Rodeo on June 17, 2023.
Champions crowned from 2023 Buffalo Bill Rodeo
Runners leave the starting line at the NEBRASKAland Days Road Run on Saturday morning.
47th annual NEBRASKAland Days Road Run held at Wild West Arena
Terrytown
Scottsbluff Police Department investigating deceased man in Terrytown
KNOP 7 Day
Warming start to the week before cooling temperatures and storms later in the week