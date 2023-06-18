North Platte Nationals defeat Chadron

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Nationals took down Chadron, winning 14-8 at Bill Wood Field on Friday.

The Nationals managed to pick up the win despite collecting eight hits to Chadron’s nine on the night. North Platte outscored their hitting thanks in part to four errors committed by Chadron.

Next up for North Platte, they’ll host Lexington at 8 p.m. on Monday.

