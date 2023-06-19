Brady’s Miller signs with North Dakota State for track

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Former Brady Eagle Dillon Miller signed to run track for the North Dakota State Bison in 2023-24 on Monday.

Miller holds five school records for the Eagles including four on the track, he set the state record for the 200 meter dash in 2023, and won state championships in the 100 and 200 meter dashes in May.

Miller told News 2 on Monday that schools started to heavily recruit him following his performance at the 2023 NSAA State Track and Field Championships and his final decision came down to North Dakota State, South Dakota, and Nebraska-Kearney.

”It was actually a hard decision, it took me about 5 days after my last visit to decide where I wanted to go.” said Miller at his signing in Brady on Monday, “I mean they offered me a pretty big scholarship, and I really enjoyed the campus, I loved their sprinters coach when I talked to him , it was a really nice campus, and it just felt like the place I needed to be at.”

