Brady’s Miller signs with North Dakota State for track

Dillon Miller poses with family at his signing day celebration at Brady High School, Miller...
Dillon Miller poses with family at his signing day celebration at Brady High School, Miller will be attending North Dakota State University, where he will run for the track team.(KNOP/Jon Allen)
By Jon Allen
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Former Brady Eagle Dillon Miller signed to run track for the North Dakota State Bison in 2023-24 on Monday.

Miller holds five school records for the Eagles including four on the track, he set the state record for the 200 meter dash in 2023, and won state championships in the 100 and 200 meter dashes in May.

Miller told News 2 on Monday that schools started to heavily recruit him following his performance at the 2023 NSAA State Track and Field Championships and his final decision came down to North Dakota State, South Dakota, and Nebraska-Kearney.

”It was actually a hard decision, it took me about 5 days after my last visit to decide where I wanted to go.” said Miller at his signing in Brady on Monday, “I mean they offered me a pretty big scholarship, and I really enjoyed the campus, I loved their sprinters coach when I talked to him , it was a really nice campus, and it just felt like the place I needed to be at.”

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-80 eastbound near Gibbon closed to traffic due to crash
Terrytown
Scottsbluff Police Department investigating deceased man in Terrytown
Body found inside locomotive at Union Pacific Bailey Yard.
Another body found in locomotive at Union Pacific’s Bailey Yard
Big Boy No. 4014
History from the cab of Big Boy No. 4014
Mrs. Nebraska Alissa Harrington makes appearance in the NEBRASKAland Days parade.
Mrs. Nebraska Alissa Harrington makes appearance at NEBRASKAland Days parade

Latest News

Mid-Plains Community College Rodeo Team members represent MPCC at the College National Finals...
Mid-Plains Community College Rodeo Team wraps up competition at College National Finals Rodeo
Saddle Brock rider at day four of the 2023 Buffalo Bill Rodeo on June 17, 2023.
Champions crowned from 2023 Buffalo Bill Rodeo
North Platte Nationals dugout during game against Chadron on June 16, 2023.
North Platte Nationals defeat Chadron
Spencer Denaeyer comes out of the chute on his bareback ride
Buffalo Bill Rodeo night three results