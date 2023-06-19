Cozad Hot Air Balloon Festival

News 2 at Ten Sunday
By Ian Mason
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The first ever Hot Air Balloon Festival in Cozad over the weekend ended as a success.

On Friday and Saturday, hot air ballooners from across the region went to show off their balloons and kites.

On Sunday the event mainly focused on kites, with Great American Kites and Events showing up to teach children how to use kites.

There was also food and other activities for children at the event.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: NEBRASKAland Days on Parade in 2022
Spectators gather to watch 2023 NEBRASKAland DAYS on Parade
Terrytown
Scottsbluff Police Department investigating deceased man in Terrytown
I-80 eastbound near Gibbon closed to traffic due to crash
Big Boy No. 4014
History from the cab of Big Boy No. 4014
David Saxton
Inmate serving a sentence for Lincoln County murder has died

Latest News

Terrytown
Scottsbluff Police Department investigating deceased man in Terrytown
KNOP 7 Day
Warming start to the week before cooling temperatures and storms later in the week
The Frontier Revue musical returns to the Fox Theater's stage in North Platte.
Annual Frontier Revue play returns to the Fox Theatre’s Stage
I-80 eastbound near Gibbon closed to traffic due to crash