Cozad Hot Air Balloon Festival

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The first ever Hot Air Balloon Festival in Cozad over the weekend ended as a success.

On Friday and Saturday, hot air ballooners from across the region went to show off their balloons and kites.

On Sunday the event mainly focused on kites, with Great American Kites and Events showing up to teach children how to use kites.

There was also food and other activities for children at the event.

