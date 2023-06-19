Four injured after two-vehicle crash in Otoe County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened on Saturday.

Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 2 and County Road 32 at 7:40 p.m. According to officials, a pickup traveling southbound on County Road 32 failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Highway 2 and collided with a pickup traveling westbound on Highway 2.

The driver from the southbound pickup, a 16-year-old male from Syracuse, and a 16-year-old male passenger from Cook were both injured and taken to Syracuse Area Health. The male passenger was later flown to Bryan Health in Lincoln.

The driver of the westbound pickup, 26-year-old Nickolas Griffen of Hermiston, Ore., and 29-year-old Mariaha Wilhelm of Umatilla, Ore. were both injured and transported to Bryan Health in Lincoln.

The crash briefly closed Highway 2 westbound traffic and later restricted travel to one lane.

The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Nebraska State Patrol, is investigating the crash.

