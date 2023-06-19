Grand Island man arrested for sexual assault, drug charges

Grand Island Police arrested Gerald Binfield, 23, for sexual assault along with drug charges.
Grand Island Police arrested Gerald Binfield, 23, for sexual assault along with drug charges.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is in jail after police arrested him over the weekend on first-degree sexual assault along with drug charges.

Grand Island Police responded to the Ramada Inn parking lot early Saturday morning, where they found a male detained by several people.

Police were then told that Gerald Binfield, 23, had sexually assault a 17-year-old girl at a party at a different location.

The victim told police she was impaired from cocaine and alcohol that was provided by Binfield, and that she repeatedly said no to sexual intercourse.

Police found cocaine, a THC pen, and other drug paraphernalia on Binfield.

He was arrested for first-degree sexual assault, possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute cocaine to person under 18 years of age, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance (marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

