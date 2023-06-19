Hot with mainly sunny conditions Monday; Daily thunderstorms chances Tuesday into Saturday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Monday is going to be hot day, with sunny conditions and humid air. Thunderstorm chances return Tuesday into Saturday.

High pressure to our south and east will continue to draw up warm and humid conditions across the area Monday, and this will cause temperatures to climb up into the low to mid 90s. With the suppressing conditions across the area, this will continue the sunshine chain across the area with wind speeds around 5 to 15 mph. Overnight lows will drop down into the 50s and 60s with mainly clear skies persisting.

Hot and humid conditions are in store for Monday (Andre Brooks)

On Tuesday into the early portions of the weekend, an active jet stream will set up shop and this will allow for the region to have multiple disturbances move across the viewing area. This will ignite showers and thunderstorms during this time period. Some rainfall could be locally heavy at times, with rainfall amounts being between 1 to 3 inches with higher totals in heavier and stronger storms. Severe weather will also be possible during the week, and we will iron out the details on this as we progress along. Highs will be dropping from the 90s on Tuesday, into the 70s and 80s Wednesday into the weekend.

A soggy pattern is in store for us during the majority of the workweek (Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.