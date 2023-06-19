Lincoln County Commissioners move weekly meeting to Tuesday

Lincoln County Commissioners passed motions Monday that see a portion of county road...
Lincoln County Commissioners passed motions Monday that see a portion of county road transferred back to private ownership.(KNOP)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With the Federal Holiday Monday, the Lincoln County Commissioners will hold their weekly meeting Tuesday morning.

The agenda features a pair of liquor permits for wedding receptions, one to be held in July and another to be held in October. Commissioners will also hold a public hearing and receive public input on an application for a class one catering license at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds by Cork and Cap LLC.

Commissioners will continue discussing accepting a bid for 2023 asphalt overlay projects after receiving bids last week.

The Lincoln County Commissioners meeting will be live-streamed on the Lincoln County YouTube page.

