Mid-Plains Community College receives NACEP accreditation

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It’s now easier to transfer credits to and from Mid-Plains Community College thanks to the college receiving accreditation from the National Alliance of Concurrent Enrollment Partnerships.

This allows students to enroll in colleges early and take classes for college credit while they are still in high school.

Kayla Thurman is the Director for Early Entry and Program Development at Mid-Plains Community College. She hopes that this new accreditation will help more students consider MPCC as an option.

“When we pursued NACEP, we wanted to share with both parents and students to show that we are following all of the national standards,” Thurman said.

The program now allows high school students to get ahead at MPCC, but also for students to take credits they earned at MPCC and transfer them to a four-year university.

It also allows students take college courses at a substantial cost savings. Through the early entry program the tuition rate is $46 per credit hour.

The accreditation ensures that any credits earned at MPCC will be eligible to be transferred.

