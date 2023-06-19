North Platte City Council to again consider extending two-mile extraterritorial jurisdiction along West State Farm Road and South Buffalo Bill Avenue

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte City Council is set to once again take up action on amending the City of North Platte Zoning Map to extend the two-mile extraterritorial jurisdiction located on the south side of North Platte, along West State Farm Road and South Buffalo Bill Avenue.

Tuesday will mark the second reading on the measure after initially being brought up at the June 6th meeting. The North Platte City Council meeting will take place at North Platte City Hall at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.

The meeting will be live-streamed on the City of North Platte’s YouTube page.

