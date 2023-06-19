NSAA Class D State Golf brings an economic impact of over $40,000

The North Platte Visiting Center are noticing an increase of tourism in the area
The North Platte Visiting Center are noticing an increase of tourism in the area(Andre Brooks)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte hosted NSAA Class D Boys State Golf in May. In total, 96 golfers competed at the Lake Maloney Golf Course.

The event had an economic impact of more than $40,000 for the Lincoln County region.

“That economic impact for those days was around $40,000 -$43,000, it’s something that is important and it gets our name out there,” said Lisa Burke longtime Executive Director of Visit North Platte.

Burks said that Visit North Platte has been selected as a host site for girls’ golf for the next four years and the next two years for boys before the Visitors Bureau will be required to re-bid with the NSAA.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-80 eastbound near Gibbon closed to traffic due to crash
Terrytown
Scottsbluff Police Department investigating deceased man in Terrytown
Body found inside locomotive at Union Pacific Bailey Yard.
Another body found in locomotive at Union Pacific’s Bailey Yard
Big Boy No. 4014
History from the cab of Big Boy No. 4014
Mrs. Nebraska Alissa Harrington makes appearance in the NEBRASKAland Days parade.
Mrs. Nebraska Alissa Harrington makes appearance at NEBRASKAland Days parade

Latest News

South Buffalo Bill Ave and West State Farm Road in North Platte, NE.
North Platte City Council to again consider extending two-mile extraterritorial jurisdiction along West State Farm Road and South Buffalo Bill Avenue
Mid-Plains Community College.
Mid-Plains Community College receives NACEP accreditation
A Spirit Airlines flight from Detroit to Los Angeles made an emergency landing Monday afternoon...
Spirit Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Lincoln
Four injured after two-vehicle crash in Otoe County