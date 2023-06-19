NSAA Class D State Golf brings an economic impact of over $40,000

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte hosted NSAA Class D Boys State Golf in May. In total, 96 golfers competed at the Lake Maloney Golf Course.

The event had an economic impact of more than $40,000 for the Lincoln County region.

“That economic impact for those days was around $40,000 -$43,000, it’s something that is important and it gets our name out there,” said Lisa Burke longtime Executive Director of Visit North Platte.

Burks said that Visit North Platte has been selected as a host site for girls’ golf for the next four years and the next two years for boys before the Visitors Bureau will be required to re-bid with the NSAA.

