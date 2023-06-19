Spirit Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A Spirit Airlines flight from Detroit to Los Angeles made an emergency landing Monday afternoon in Lincoln after smoke was noticed in the fight deck.

According to FlightAware, the A320 left Detroit at 12:27 EDT and landed at LNK at 1:32 CDT.

A spokesperson for the Lincoln Airport tells 10/11 NOW 188 passengers were on board at the time. Once on the ground, the plane was inspected and it was determined that a different plane needed to be brought in to finish the flight. 10/11 NOW has learned that plane will be coming from Kansas City and is expected to arrive at 4:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Spirit Airlines issued the following statement in regards to the diversion:

“Spirit Airlines flight 706 from Detroit to Los Angeles (LAX) diverted to Lincoln, Nebraska (LNK) out of an abundance of caution following a suspected mechanical issue. The plane landed safely at LNK, was met by first responders as a precaution, and taxied to a gate where Guests deplaned under normal procedures. Safety is our top priority, and the aircraft will be taken out of service and thoroughly evaluated by our maintenance team.

We apologize to our Guests for any inconvenience, and we have arranged a new aircraft to continue the flight to Los Angeles.”

