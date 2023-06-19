Understanding the massive construction project on Jeffers Street

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In early June, the stretch of southbound Highway 83, Jeffers Street, from the South Platte River bridge to Phillip Avenue was closed for repairs. These repairs have dictated that two out of three lanes be closed for these repairs.

The community of North Platte has expressed concern over such massive closings.

According to the team of people working on this project, these massive closures are necessitated due to the fact that the pavement, waste water systems, lights and sidewalks are being replaced.

“A lot of the motorists that are dealing with the construction now will never see this scale of work again on Jeffers because of the proposed life expectancy of the new pavement,” Josh Willard, the Highway Project Manager, said.

A large concern from the North Platte community was that the project was taking place during NEBRASKAland Days. According to Cameron Craig, the District Construction Engineer, if this project was moved around the celebration of halted to accommodate the event, that would have cost the tax payers more money.

“What we’re doing here is trying to minimize duration impacts,” Craig said. Also, anytime you do extra phasing or restraints on the contractor, it drives the price up so by doing this we’re getting a fair cost to the driving public and the tax payers.”

Craig did add that they generally do try to work around big events like NEBRASKAland Days, but sometimes it just isn’t feasible.

“When project schedule allows, and it makes sense, we do factor in local activities,” Craig said. “Not only around North Platte, but with other communities in our district.”

When asked what people should do adapt to the construction, the team recommended that people try to find alternate routes or plan on not traveling on Jeffers in that area if it is not needed.

“We want people to support the businesses down there, but if you’re not doing business down there at that time, there are alternate routes in North Platte,” Willard said.

