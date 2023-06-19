Scottsbluff Police Department identifies man found dead in Terrytown

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Scottsbluff Police Department identified the body of a 24-year-old man who was found dead in Terrytown. Officials identified the man as Keelan Noel of Torrington, Wyoming.

Police were dispatched to Michael Street in Terrytown at around 1:55 a.m. Saturday. According to a report, the man was found lying on a sidewalk.

Foul play is not suspected. The police department has conducted numerous interviews and an autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning.

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.