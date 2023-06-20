2023 Keith County Big Give concludes with strong numbers

2023 Keith County Big Give
2023 Keith County Big Give(KNOP)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 2023 Keith County Big Give concluded with a total of 748 donations that raised $256,475. The Paxton Volunteer Fire and Rescue claimed the top spot on the leaderboard with $15,672 raised.

The Ogallala Community Hospital and Health Foundation raised $14,085 and claimed the second-place spot on the leaderboard. The Ogallala Public Schools Foundation was close behind with $14,075 raised.

In 2022, the fundraiser raised around $260,000. During the inaugural campaign in 2021, more than $100,000 was raised, according to Caitlin Fuller the Keith County Big Give Marketing Director.

Additional information on the Keith County Big Give can be found here.

