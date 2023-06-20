Breezy, warm, with isolated to scattered late afternoon to evening thunderstorms Tuesday; Strong to severe storms Wednesday into Friday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After hot and sunny skies Monday, things will become more stormy Tuesday and even more than that Wednesday into Friday, with some strong storms during this time.

A series of cold front and disturbances to our north and west and an area of high pressure to our south and east, will continue to bring in warm and humid conditions from the Gulf of Mexico. The features are so close together, this will cause a gradient in the atmosphere, thus increasing the wind speeds coming from the south and east around 5 to 15 to near 20 mph. This flow will also increase clouds, and ignite showers and thunderstorms late afternoon into the evening with some bringing locally heavy rainfall, mainly east of the Panhandle and Greater Nebraska. Highs during this time will be in the mid to upper 80s to near 90. Overnight, thunderstorms will continue and lows will drop into the 50s and 60s.

Breezy and warm conditions with thunderstorms are possible Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

As we get into the day Wednesday into Friday, the active pattern will really get its act on. Widespread to numerous thunderstorms will erupt each and every day. This will pose the threat with locally heavy rainfall and severe weather, with damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes possible during this time. Highs will climb into the 70s and 80s with breezy winds. Conditions will improve into the weekend, with mainly sunny conditions and summer-like temperatures, which will be in the 80s.

Severe weather is a possibility during the day Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.