Harvest Christian Fellowship organizes family game night

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Harvest Christian Fellowship and surrounding local churches organized a family game night for kids of all ages Monday night.

Bean bag toss, bouncy houses, cattle roping dummies, and a multitude of other games were available for the children to play with. There was even free ice cream offered by North Platte’s local Double Dips Ice Creamery.

John Sexson, a local pastor at the Lonestar Cowboy Church, said family game night is a great way for kids of the community to come together. “What kid doesn’t want to be a cowboy when they grow up,” said Sexson. “So we just let them play that a little bit and give them a few roping lessons and just have some fun.”

Another kid friendly event coming up is Mutton Bustin’, which is happening Tuesday night a the Wild West Arena.

