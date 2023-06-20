Heartland Nebraska Quilts of Valor presents two quilts to North Platte men

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Heartland Nebraska Quilts of Valor Chapter presented a pair of quilts to a pair of Lincoln County men late Tuesday morning.

Ronnie Jarvis has lived in North Platte for a number of decades, the longtime member of the Airforce member was deployed during Dessert Storm.

Darrel Munson is a native of North Platte and was deployed to Vietnam as a member of the United States Marine Corps.

“It takes me back 60 years and puts me back to life today, let’s just say it that way. I don’t know how else to express it, I’ve had friends that have received these before, and now I have my own,” Munson said.

The Mission of the Quilts of Valor Foundation is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing quilts of valor. After Tuesday’s ceremony, the Greater Nebraska Chapter has presented just under 110 quilts in the North Platte region.

