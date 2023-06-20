LIVE at 12:45PM: Softball superstar Jordy Bahl talks about transferring to Nebraska

Jordy Bahl, the Most Outstanding Player of the Women’s College World Series, will finish her college career with the Huskers
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Jordy Bahl, the Most Outstanding Player of the Women’s College World Series, plans to finish her college career with the Huskers.

Watch Jordy Bahl and Head Coach Rhonda Revelle speak to the media on Tuesday at 12:45 p.m. in the video player above.

The Papillion native announced her commitment to Nebraska early Thursday morning after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal earlier in the week.

Bahl’s departure from Oklahoma sent shockwaves across the college softball landscape.

She won a pair of national championships with the Sooners, including the winningest season in NCAA history this spring. Bahl has two years of eligibility remaining.

“The entire Nebraska softball team is thrilled to have Jordy join the Red Team,” Nebraska head coach Rhonda Revelle said. “Jordy is an amazing young woman, teammate and athlete who we know is an incredible addition to our team both on and off the field. Having known Jordy for several years, we have not been surprised by her accomplishments as she has always been the epitome of a driven, determined and laser-focused competitor. Jordy is a winner on the inside and out, and she uplifts and inspires all who are around her. This is a wonderful day for Husker Nation to welcome back our homegrown Husker Jordy Bahl.”

At Papillion-La Vista High School, Bahl won 3 state championships and was named the National Player of the Year.

