North Platte hosts Lexington in final Seniors home game of 2023

The North Platte Nationals hosted Lexington in the final Seniors home game of the season.
By Jon Allen
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Nationals hosted Lexington on Monday evening at Bill Wood Field in the final home game of the season for the Senior team.

The Nationals jumped out in front of Lexington in the second inning behind an outburst of five runs, Lexington tried to answer back in the top of the third plating one, but the Nationals kept the bats rolling as they take the win 10-2 in five innings.

The Nationals now prepare as they head over to Omaha for a tournament starting on Thursday.

Nationals vs Lexington