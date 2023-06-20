Portion of North O Fallons Road closed in rural Lincoln County
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Department of Roads has closed North O Fallons Road from Highway 30 to West Platte Valley Road for an asphalt paving operation.
According to a press release from the Lincoln County Department of Roads, the closure is expected to last until Friday. North Prairie Trace Road and North Lamont Road have been suggested as alternate routes by the Lincoln County Department of Roads.
