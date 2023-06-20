Wild Bill’s Fun Center sponsors Kids Fun Fest

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Wild West Arena hosted the Kids Fun Fest on Tuesday.

The day had activities with booths from various community groups. Face painting, bubbles, bouncy houses and more were available to the children.

The Fun Fest had an afternoon and an evening session to ensure everyone could make it out.

Miss Rodeo Nebraska and Miss Rodeo Nebraska Teen were also there signing autographs. Rebel Sjeklocha, Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023, said the Fun Fest is something she looks forward to.

“It’s really fun to see how excited all the kids are,” said Sjeklocha. “Tonight, we have Mutton Bustin’ so that will be a lot of fun as well. "

Wild Bill’s Fun Center was the sponsor of the free event.

The evening section of the Kid’s Fun Fest is later Tuesday evening from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., right before Mutton Bustin’.

For more information, visit the NEBRASKAlandDays website.

