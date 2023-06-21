2023 Mutton Bustin’ returns to NEBRASKAlandDays

Mutton Bustin' returns to the Wild West Arena this year with a record number of riders...
Mutton Bustin' returns to the Wild West Arena this year with a record number of riders participating.
By Mia Dugan
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The annual Mutton Bustin’ competition returned to North Platte Tuesday out at the Wild West Arena.

This year there was a record number of riders signed up for Mutton Bustin’. The competition was at full capacity, with around 100 kids participating. Seventy-five of these kids were pre-registered, which is more than there has ever been before.

Parent, fans, and riders flooded the Wild West Arena to watch the kids hold on for dear life to the sprinting sheep.

Shane Weaver, a NEBRASKAland Board of Director member, said there was not only a record number of participants, but also fans. “There’s more people in the grand-stands than there has been for this event in a long time,” said Weaver.

In order to be a rider in the event, kids had to have been sixty pounds or lighter. Registration was $15.

For another fun event to attend, come out the Wild West Arena Wednesday night at 5 p.m. for the cowboy kickball game.

More details can be found on the NEBRASKAlandDays website.

