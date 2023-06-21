4 pedestrians injured in apparent hit-and-run collision outside Chicago White Sox stadium

An apparent hit-and-run collision Tuesday evening injured three pedestrians, one critically,...
An apparent hit-and-run collision Tuesday evening injured three pedestrians, one critically, outside Guaranteed Rate Field.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — An apparent hit-and-run collision Tuesday evening injured four pedestrians, two critically, outside Guaranteed Rate Field, where the Chicago White Sox were preparing to play the Texas Rangers, and a related traffic incident injured four others, authorities said.

The pedestrians were injured just after 6:20 p.m., Chicago police and fire officials said. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the pedestrians were headed to the ball game. The game had a 7:10 p.m. start time.

One of the pedestrians held onto the car as it fled the scene before the vehicle was stopped by an ambulance on the nearby Dan Ryan Expressway, officials said. The person clinging to the car and one of the three outside the stadium were in critical condition.

The other two pedestrians were in serious condition, officials said.

Four people inside the vehicle were taken to hospitals in fair to serious condition, news outlets quoted authorities as saying. It wasn’t clear how they were injured.

A statement from the Chicago White Sox offered condolences for the injured pedestrians and expressed gratitude for the police, fire officials and fans who responded to the collision.

“Our hearts go out to the four fans who were injured this evening, their families and friends, as well as the fans who witnessed the incident on their way to a baseball game,” the statement said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found inside locomotive at Union Pacific Bailey Yard.
Another body found in locomotive at Union Pacific’s Bailey Yard
The victim found in a Terrytown neighborhood early Saturday morning has been identified as...
Scottsbluff Police Department identifies man found dead in Terrytown
The family of a Kearney man killed in Sunday's crash near Gibbon has set up a GoFundMe account...
GoFundMe set up for Kearney man killed in Sunday crash near Gibbon
Dillon Miller poses with family at his signing day celebration at Brady High School, Miller...
Brady’s Miller signs with North Dakota State for track
Big Boy No. 4014
History from the cab of Big Boy No. 4014

Latest News

FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
In race against clock, expanding fleet of ships searches for submersible lost near Titanic wreck
Mutton Bustin' returns to the Wild West Arena this year with a record number of riders...
2023 Mutton Bustin’ returns to NEBRASKAlandDays
Titanic submersible rescue mission enters critical phase
President Joe Biden speaks at the Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve...
Biden discusses risks and promises of artificial intelligence with tech leaders in San Francisco