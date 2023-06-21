Authorities identify body found in UP locomotive earlier this week

(MGN)
By Tristen Winder and Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Investigators with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office have completed their investigation into a deceased male found Sunday at Union Pacific’s Bailey Yard near North Platte.

According to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the male was identified as 56-year-old Bervardino Rodriguez Gonzalez of Altimra, Tamulipas Mexico. The cause of death has been ruled accidental.

On Sunday, the Lincoln County 911 Center received a report of a deceased person on a locomotive at Union Pacific’s Bailey Yard, just west of North Platte, at 2:25 p.m. Deputies located a badly decomposing body in a small compartment used to house a fire extinguisher, on the rear of the engine.

Investigators saw no signs of foul play while examining the scene and later the body. It appears the subject wedged himself into the room and shut the door. Evidence at the scene showed the subject was unable to unlatch the door and died days ago in the compartment.

The deceased man had numerous identifications on him that showed he was a citizen of Mexico. The train engine arrived at Bailey Yards earlier the same day from San Antonio, TX. It was previously in Mexico for several days before arriving in San Antonio.

This is the second body found at Bailey Yard since April.

