Deputies retrieve massive snake from roof of home, sheriff’s office says

The sheriff’s office didn’t specify the breed of snake but did post a photo of a deputy holding...
The sheriff’s office didn’t specify the breed of snake but did post a photo of a deputy holding the large reptile.(Barron County Sheriff's Office)
By WEAU Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHETEK, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) – Deputies in Wisconsin recently responded to reports of a giant snake on the roof of a home, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Office.

“We think the description of ‘giant’ was an undersell,” the sheriff’s office said in a post on Facebook.

Deputies were able to utilize some tools to retrieve and secure the massive snake from the roof.

“We won’t judge people’s choice of pets BUT … we’re pretty sure most people live in NW Wisconsin to avoid these jungle monsters,” the sheriff’s office joked.

The sheriff’s office didn’t specify the breed of the snake but did post a photo of a deputy holding the large reptile.

Copyright 2023 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of a Kearney man killed in Sunday's crash near Gibbon has set up a GoFundMe account...
GoFundMe set up for Kearney man killed in Sunday crash near Gibbon
The victim found in a Terrytown neighborhood early Saturday morning has been identified as...
Scottsbluff Police Department identifies man found dead in Terrytown
Dillon Miller poses with family at his signing day celebration at Brady High School, Miller...
Brady’s Miller signs with North Dakota State for track
Severe weather is a possibility during the day Wednesday
Breezy, warm, with isolated to scattered late afternoon to evening thunderstorms Tuesday; Strong to severe storms Wednesday into Friday
A three vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon resulted only with minor injuries.
Three-vehicle crash results in minor injuries

Latest News

FILE - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference following a Federal...
Fed’s Powell: More rate hikes are likely this year to fight still-high inflation
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Underwater noises heard in desperate search for submersible missing with 5 aboard near Titanic
Revelers gather at the ancient stone circle Stonehenge to celebrate the Summer Solstice, the...
Antlers and fancy dress: Stonehenge welcomes 8,000 visitors for summer solstice
Tropical Storm Bret is set to batter the Caribbean as a strong tropical storm near hurricane...
Eastern Caribbean islands prepare for heavy flooding as Tropical Storm Bret grows stronger