Hundreds line up for prime rib sandwich feed

By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The prime rib sandwich feed got underway in downtown North Platte Tuesday.

The Lincoln County Cattlemen and the North Platte Downtown Association and Merchants partnered for this event. The event raises funds for the Lincoln County Cattlemen.

“We’re here today to raise money for our organization, but mainly we’re here to promote Nebraska beef first and foremost,” said Lincoln County Cattlemen President David Orr. “Second of all, promote NEBRASKAland Days because NEBRASKAland Days and beef go hand-in-hand and we’re happy to be a part of that.”

People started to line up an hour before to get their meal.

The cost of the meal is $10, which stayed the same as in previous years. This year, there were two drive-thru lanes to help with the flow of traffic.

