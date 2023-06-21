Plainsmen defeat Greeley on walk-off

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Plainsmen defeated the Greeley Grays on Tuesday evening 6-5 on a walk-off sac fly from Ryan Kelly that scored Mitsuki Kohno.

The Plainsmen trailed throughout much of the game, by as many as five runs, and only had one hit going into the bottom of the 7th inning. The bats came alive then as North Platte scored two runs in the 7th, then added three more in the 8th to tie the game.

In the ninth Greeley looked certain to score as the bases were loaded with no outs, Noah Soper gets three straight outs to get the Plainsmen out of the inning tied still.

In the bottom of ninth, North Platte put two runners on via walk to start the inning, and both advanced via passed ball before Kelly got underneath one and put it into shallow center field, an error on the throw in allowed for Kohno to beat the tag and the Plainsmen took the win 6-5.

This is the first home win for the Plainsmen on the season and the third win for the team overall, next up for the team is a pair of games against the Australian Select Colts starting Thursday, all a part of a 13 game home stand for the Plainsmen.

