‘So pure and beautiful’: Bruce Willis holds infant granddaughter for Father’s Day

FILE - Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
FILE - Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Actor Bruce Willis was captured in a sweet moment holding his new granddaughter on Father’s Day.

Willis’ daughter, Rumer Willis, shared photos on Instagram of her father holding his first grandchild, Louetta Isley Thomas Willis.

Baby Louetta was born in April.

“Seeing my father hold my daughter today was something I will treasure for the rest of my life,” Rumer Willis wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday. “His sweetness and love for her was so pure and beautiful.”

In March, Bruce Willis’ family said that the 68-year-old actor was stepping away from acting due to his declining health. Bruce Willis was diagnosed with aphasia, which then progressed to frontotemporal dementia.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of a Kearney man killed in Sunday's crash near Gibbon has set up a GoFundMe account...
GoFundMe set up for Kearney man killed in Sunday crash near Gibbon
The victim found in a Terrytown neighborhood early Saturday morning has been identified as...
Scottsbluff Police Department identifies man found dead in Terrytown
A three vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon resulted only with minor injuries.
Three-vehicle crash results in minor injuries
Dillon Miller poses with family at his signing day celebration at Brady High School, Miller...
Brady’s Miller signs with North Dakota State for track
Severe weather is a possibility during the day Wednesday
Breezy, warm, with isolated to scattered late afternoon to evening thunderstorms Tuesday; Strong to severe storms Wednesday into Friday

Latest News

FILE - This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that...
New rule would make all railroads alert first responders within 10 miles of derailed train cargo
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
LIVE: The US Coast Guard is bringing in new ships and underwater vessels to search for lost submersible
Firemen use a water canon as they fight a blaze Wednesday, June 21, 2023 in Paris. Firefighters...
Explosion hits Paris building, injuring 16
FILE - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference following a Federal...
Fed’s Powell: More rate hikes are likely this year to fight still-high inflation
Majorjon Kaylor, 31, right, sits next to defense attorney Lisa Chesebro in a Wallace, Idaho,...
GRAPHIC: Police say man killed neighbors over alleged indecent exposure by neighbor’s oldest son