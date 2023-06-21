Strong to severe thunderstorms with heavy rainfall anticipated Wednesday into Friday

Strong to severe thunderstorms, along with heavy rainfall will be possible during the day Wednesday!!
By Andre Brooks
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- As we welcome the 2023 Summer Season, conditions will feel more or less like summer, with strong to severe storms and heavy rainfall during the days Wednesday into Friday.

Multiple disturbances along an active belt in the jet stream will allow for the viewing area will train into the area. With ample moisture, shear in the mid to upper levels and lift in the atmosphere, this will open up the sky with multiple opportunities of showers and thunderstorms across the coverage zone. Some of these storms have the capabilities of being strong to severe. Damaging winds, hail and isolated to near scattered tornadoes are possible Wednesday into Friday. Highs during this time will be in the 70s and 80s and lows in the 50s and 60s with breezy conditions, with wind speeds around 5 to 15 to near 20 mph.

Another threat over the next few days will be the relentless rain and localized flooding potential across the viewing area, especially in Panhandle. 1 to 4 inches of rain with heavier totals in stronger and intense thunderstorms. People are urged to have their flood and severe weather plans on standby over the next few days.

Heavy rain and flooding potential exists over the next few days across the region(Andre Brooks)

