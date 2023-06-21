Three-vehicle crash results in minor injuries

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - First responders were called to a three-vehicle accident at Sixth and Cottonwood streets on Tuesday.

Rory Little , the North Platte Police Department Public Information Officer, said a southbound Buick Enclave didn’t see oncoming traffic and collided with a Lincoln SUV. The SUV then collided with a northbound Chevy Impala that was stopped at the stop sign.

According to officials, there were only minor injuries.

