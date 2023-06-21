VIDEO: Man chased by deputies at beach after allegedly refusing to get out of dangerous water

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP/Gray News) - Authorities arrested a man who allegedly refused to get out of the Gulf of Mexico during a double red flag warning day in Panama City Beach.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office officials said Garrison Creamer, 38, was boogie boarding in the Gulf and refused repeated calls to get out near Beach Access 85.

When double red flags are flown at the beach, it means the water is closed due to hazardous water conditions.

Hunter Nall witnessed it all go down and posted the video to his TikTok page @wolfofgolfstreet.

“The police trucks would drive along the beach to a new spot where he was kind of at and turn the sirens on,” Nall said . “Eventually he kind of started doing some hand gestures towards the cops and started screaming at them, saying, ‘I see you and I’m not coming in.’”

That’s when a sheriff’s office helicopter hovered over Creamer, warning him to get out of the water. Deputies said after about 25 minutes, Creamer came to the shore and fled on foot.

“He takes off sprinting and the police are in civilian clothes so I don’t think he knew who the police officer was, but regardless he was sprinting out of the water to get out of there,” said Nall.

Nall’s video showed Creamer juke a man where shortly after an officer tried to take him down. That’s when a scuffle ensued. Another deputy assisted in apprehending Creamer, along with two civilians.

“It was pretty surprising, pretty shocking,” Nall said. “I figured he would just go on about his day and take his fine, but it turned out to be a lot of a worse day than he imagined. I don’t understand. It’s a crazy world.”

The deputies eventually arrested Creamer. Sheriff’s office officials said one deputy was “banged up because he was hit by a boogie board.”

Sheriff’s officials said it’s illegal to get in the water during double red flags even if you are tethered to a boogie board. Only people tethered to a surfboard can go out in those conditions.

This incident comes after days of dangerous water conditions in the Gulf, including several drownings and water rescues.

“I think it was very reckless and childish to not get out of the water,” Nall said. “Kind of a bad influence, I think, for all of the kids, and at this point, it was kind of a spectacle.”

Creamer is facing charges of resisting an officer, obstruction of justice and violation of a double red flag ordinance. He was taken to Bay County Jail. Officials say Creamer is a local.

