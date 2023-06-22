Big Ten Conference prepares for second annual Big Ten Volleyball Media Days

ROSEMONT, Ill. (KOLN) - The Big Ten Conference will host the second annual Big Ten Volleyball Media Days August 1-2 at Big Ten Network studios in Chicago. Last summer, the Big Ten became the first collegiate conference to host an in-person preseason volleyball media event.

Merritt Beason and Lexi Rodriguez will represent Nebraska in Chicago.

Seven Big Ten Conference volleyball programs (Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State and Purdue) will arrive at the Big Ten Network on Tuesday, Aug. 1 for a series of interview sessions and other creative content opportunities to preview the 2023 volleyball season. The remaining seven Big Ten Conference programs (Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Minnesota, Penn State, Rutgers and Wisconsin) will go through a similar schedule at Big Ten Network on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

Along with their media schedules, student-athletes, and coaches from all 14 Big Ten Conference volleyball programs will gather on the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 1, for an exclusive dinner and reception, celebrating the success and future promise of Big Ten volleyball.

The Big Ten Conference had six schools earn berths into last year’s NCAA Tournament and led the nation with five schools receiving top-16 seeds. At least one Big Ten program has advanced to the NCAA national semifinals in 15 of the past 16 seasons, reaching the title match 12 times and winning nine national championships since 2007.

Along with all 14 Big Ten Conference head coaches (including new arrivals Erin Virtue of Michigan and Keegan Cook of Minnesota), the complete list of student-athletes from each school who are expected to attend the 2023 Big Ten Volleyball Media Days is listed below.

Illinois – Brooke Mosher, Raina Terry

Indiana – Grae Gosnell, Camryn Haworth

Iowa – Delaney McSweeney, Bailey Ortega

Maryland – Sydney Dowler, Sam Csire

Michigan – Hannah Grant, Allison Jacobs

Michigan State – Julia Bishop, Aliyah Moore

Minnesota – Taylor Landfair, Melani Shaffmaster

Nebraska – Merritt Beason, Lexi Rodriguez

Northwestern – Alexa Rousseau, Ellee Stinson

Ohio State – Emily Londot, Rylee Rader

Penn State – Allie Holland, Zoe Weatherington

Purdue – Eva Hudson, Maddie Schermerhorn

Rutgers – Taylor Humphrey, Alissa Kinkela

Wisconsin – Izzy Ashburn, MJ Hammill

