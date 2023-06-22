City of North Platte issues notice to property owners about overhanging tree branches

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The City of North Platte has issued nuisance notices to property owners about overhanging tree branches.

Property owners are encouraged to trim them to keep them from blocking streetlights, street signs, or clear vision zone. According to the ordinance, there must be a clear space of at least 16 feet above streets and alleys and 8 feet above sidewalks.

