Colorado man dies in jet ski crash at Lake McConaughy

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - An 18-year-old Highlands Ranch, Colorado man died Saturday after two jet skis collided at Lake McConaughy, according to Keith County Attorney Randy Fair.

Fair said Landon Gressman was riding the jet ski near Arthur Bay when he was struck by a second jet ski around 12:45 p.m. The other jet ski operator was injured in the collision and transported to Ogallala Community Hospital and later released. Gressman was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a press release, Fair released the following statement, “Please keep the family in your thoughts. I would like to thank law enforcement, emergency personnel and helpful volunteers for responding to the incident. This is a reminder to pay attention to boats, jet skis and other watercraft around you at all times. There are designated ‘no wake’ areas as well as swimmers in the water.”

No charges have been filed. The accident remains under investigation.

