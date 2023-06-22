Dawson County to host ceremony welcoming $750 million business

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Gothenburg Improvement Company has invited the public to join a celebration next week as they announce a $750 million business investment in the Dawson County community.

This electrolyzer-based liquid fertilizer facility is the largest single private investment west of Lincoln in recent memory, according to a press release from the Gothenburg Improvement Company.

The project is anticipated to have a significant impact on the Corn Belt region.

The celebration will take place in the Wearparts building in Gothenburg’s industrial park, east of Landmark Implement on Wednesday. Road signs will help direct traffic to the location.

A free lunch will be provided from 1-2 p.m. The ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. with remarks from Governor Jim Pillen and other dignitaries.

The business was successfully recruited through several local partnerships.

The Gothenburg Improvement Company and the City of Gothenburg spearheaded the project. A carbon-free energy resource will be provided by The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and Dawson Public Power District, which are currently in the process of merging to become Platte River Public Power and Irrigation District.

Nebraska Public Power District, the wholesale power supplier for Dawson Public Power District and the City of Gothenburg, is working with Dawson PPD and the city to provide the power supply and electrical service needs of the business. Central Platte Natural Resources District coordinated the usage of groundwater for the plant.

