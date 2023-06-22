NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Flooding remains a concern along the South Platte River since Region 51 Emergency Management reported the river had dangerously high elevation last week.

Heavy rainfall upstream is causing concern that the elevation may rise even higher. Region 51 Emergency Management Director Brandon Myers stressed that authorities are continuing to monitor the situation.

“We’re continuously watching not only the level that it is now but upstream we are seeing what it is doing especially with the rain storm yesterday that was around the Sterling area. All that heavy water has to go down somewhere, usually, to the river which is going to fluctuate up and down. Stay off the South Platte River, that water is dirty, it’s moving fast, and it’s cold. I don’t want to see us have to do any water rescues this year,” Myers said.

Myers concludes that he has regular communication with the National Weather Service and uses their gauges to monitor the situation along the South Platte River while also keeping an eye on it himself regularly as well.

